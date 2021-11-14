Sunday Puzzle: Start at the end

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories. For each one, take the last two letters, reverse them, and use those as the starting letters of something in the category.

Example: Direction --> North

1. U.S. coin

2. Sport with a net

3. City in Texas

4. Sculptor

5. Sign of the zodiac

6. Egyptian queen

7. Sea

8. Historic ship

9 English poet

10. Brand of soap

11. Brand of sneaker

12. Ice-cream flavor (2 wds.)

Last week's challenge: Name a variety of song and a genre of music. Switch the initial consonant sounds of these two words, and, phonetically, you'll name an object found in the kitchen. What is it?

Challenge answer: Ballad Soul --> Salad Bowl

Winner: Nick Von Turkovich of Baltimore

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name of a famous TV actress of the past. Double her first name phonetically. You get the first name of a famous musician. If you put the last names of the musician and the actress together, in that order, you'll name a great legendary figure. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

