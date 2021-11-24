© 2021 WFAE
The Thistle & Shamrock: Windfall, flat-picking with Chris Newman and more

Published November 24, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST
British guitarist Chris Newman is featured in this week's episode.

While the creative industries, like everything else, have been subjected to upheaval by the global pandemic, it is reassuring to know that musicians' creative sparks continue to burn brightly. Fiona Ritchie explores new music that's been coming out, with Simon Mayer and Hilary James, The Gothard Sisters, and Chris Newman's Breaking Bach - Flat Picking the Partitas.

