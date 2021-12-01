© 2021 WFAE
Orion Sun, 'Concrete'

XPN | By John Morrison
Published December 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST

Singer, songwriter and producer Orion Sun possesses a particular gift for making songs that practically glow with warmth and intimacy. For "Concrete," she taps into this energy with lyrics that depict a love so big and enduring, it can embrace a romantic partner, friends, and family, even stretching out to the ancestors on the other side. Over a smooth and synth-infused groove produced by Rostam, Orion Sun takes account of the many soft and intentional ways we show this love: holding hands, sharing songs on an iPod, and simply taking care of one another.

Copyright 2021 XPN

Music
John Morrison
John Morrison is a writer, DJ, and sample-flipper from Philadelphia. As a writer, his work has appeared in NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Jazz Tokyo, Grammy.com, and more. He is also the host of Culture Cypher Radio, a hip-hop radio show on NPR member station WXPN.