Cubans Continue To Protest Their Government. Is Washington Listening?

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published December 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST
Cuban citizens residing in Ecuador demonstrate against the government of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in front of the Cuban embassy in Quito on July 13, 2021. - One person died and more than 100 others, including independent journalists and dissidents, have been arrested after unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba, with some remaining in custody on Tuesday, observers and activists said. (Photo by Cristina Vega RHOR / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA VEGA RHOR/AFP via Getty Images)
Cuban citizens residing in Ecuador demonstrate against the government of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in front of the Cuban embassy in Quito on July 13, 2021. - One person died and more than 100 others, including independent journalists and dissidents, have been arrested after unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba, with some remaining in custody on Tuesday, observers and activists said. (Photo by Cristina Vega RHOR / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA VEGA RHOR/AFP via Getty Images)

The protests against the Cuban government continue despite the detention of hundreds of artists and activists. A second round of protests was planned for Nov. 15 following the historic demonstrations that took place across the island back in July.

Despite the most recent protests being hindered by Cuban authorities, there remains a global outcry for the government to release political dissidents and artists.

The dire circumstances on the island were exacerbated by the pandemic. Covid has also shut down the country’s tourism economy. Economists at the University of Havana estimate 40 to 51 percent of the country lives below the poverty line.

President Joe Biden said during a press conference in July that, “The United States stands firmly with the people of Cuba.” But his administration has faced criticism from supporters of the pro-democracy movement for a lack of substantive action against the Diaz-Canal regime.

