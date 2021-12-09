The News Roundup — Domestic

Some 60 percent of Americans are now fully vaccinated. That’s good news considering the omicron variant is spreading throughout the country as delta continues to surge. Pfizer says tests show that its booster shot is promising in protecting against omicron.

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, had agreed to cooperate with the House committee investigating the events preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Now, Meadows has reversed course, saying he won’t help.

More than 400 Capitol Hill staffers sent a letter to House leaders saying the “incendiary rhetoric” employed by members of Congress makes Capitol Hill a toxic work environment.

