Amy Webb: A Glimpse Into The Future

About the Episode

This hour, futurist Amy Webb guides us through innovations that give a glimpse into the future of transportation, wellness, tech, commerce, and travel ... and the impacts they'll have on our lives.

About Amy Webb

Amy Webb is a quantitative futurist and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute, a strategy firm which researches emerging technology trends to help government agencies and corporations prepare for complex futures.

Webb is also an adjunct assistant professor of strategic foresight at New York University's Stern School of Business, a Visiting Fellow at Oxford University's Säid School of Business, a Nonresident Senior Fellow in the Atlantic Council's GeoTech Center, and a Visiting Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. Previously, she was a reporter at The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek.

She is the author of several books, including a best-selling memoir called Data, A Love Story, which is also the subject of her viral TED talk.

Webb holds a bachelor's degree in political science, economics and game theory from Indiana University Bloomington, and a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Featured Speakers

Josh Giegel: Super speed, magnetic levitation and the vision behind the hyperloop

What if your long-distance commute took minutes? Founder and CEO of Virgin Hyperloop, Josh Giegel, shares the promise a hyper-speed transit system that could be the future of transportation.

Alicia Chong Rodriguez: A smart bra for better heart health

Engineer and TED Fellow Alicia Chong Rodriguez introduces a smart bra that gathers real-time data on our health. She says it has the potential to help close the gender gap in cardiovascular research.

Karoli Hindriks: Why the passport needs an upgrade

Looking to Estonia's technology-driven government for inspiration, entrepreneur Karoli Hindriks shares a future where universal digital passports replace paper ones.

Kayvon Tehranian: How NFTs are building the Internet of the future

Technologist Kayvon Tehranian explains why NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are a technological breakthrough, and are putting power and economic control back into the hands of digital creators.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Diba Mohtasham and Harrison Vijay Tsui. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.