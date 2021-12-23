Faye Webster, 'I'm Know I'm Funny haha'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

Popularized by Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice and more recently explored by Lucy Dacus, the woes of funny women frequently resurface in song. Music requires similar creative talent as comedy, namely the abilities to think on your feet, keep a solid rhythm and carefully curate words to work in your favor. So, if being funny is a positive trait, why has it become a musician's lament? Faye Webster contributes to the funny woman canon with a greater sense of pride. The title track of her 2021 album, I Know I'm Funny haha, incorporates Webster's Americana roots with flares of indie rock, two genres known for their melancholy, to create an ode of sorts. In a one-way conversation with her partner, Webster shares stories about landlords, family and dreams. "She said I'm funny and I thanked her" packs the same bite of her funny-woman predecessors, Webster commits to what she knows to be true: "I know I'm funny, haha." Like a true comedian, Faye Webster uses her humor and ability to laugh at herself to tell intimate stories about her life and loved ones.

