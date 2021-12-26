Sunday Puzzle: End-of-year quiz

On-air challenge: Every year around this time I do a year-end "New Names in the News Quiz." Here's how it works. I'll name some people and things you probably never heard of until 2021, but who sprang to prominence during the past 12 months. You tell me who or what they are. This list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played a similar quiz in the past.

1. Amanda Gorman

2. Officer Eugene Goodman

3. Glenn Youngkin

4. Frances Haugen

5. Emma Raducanu

6. Ever Given (not a person)

7. Commander (not a person)

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Greg VanMechelen of Berkeley, Calif. Take the name of a well-known artist. The first name can be divided to form two common words that are synonyms. The last name can be anagrammed to form an antonym of those two words. Who is the artist, and what are the words?

Challenge answer: Diego Rivera (die, go, arrive)

Winner: Aaron Jones from Cary, N.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Brent McKay, of Flagstaff, Ariz. Name a famous singer — first and last names. Each name has two syllables. Change the first vowel sound in the first name and the last vowel sound in the last name. In each case, phonetically, you'll name part of the human body. Who's the singer?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.