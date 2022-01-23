© 2022 WFAE
State Department orders family of embassy staff to leave Ukraine

By James Doubek
Published January 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the US embassy in Kyiv on January 19, 2022 as part of a two-day visit in Ukraine.
Alex Brandon
/
POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks as he greets embassy staff at the US embassy in Kyiv on January 19, 2022 as part of a two-day visit in Ukraine.

Citing a "continued threat of Russian military action," the U.S. State Department ordered eligible family members of personnel at its embassy in Kyiv to leave the country.

It also authorized the voluntary departure U.S. direct hire employees.

"U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the State Department said.

Russia currently has more than 100,000 troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of an imminent invasion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

James Doubek is an associate editor and reporter for NPR. He frequently covers breaking news for NPR.org and NPR's hourly newscast. In 2018, he reported feature stories for NPR's business desk on topics including electric scooters, cryptocurrency, and small business owners who lost out when Amazon made a deal with Apple.
