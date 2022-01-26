The SATs are going digital and getting a lot shorter

Put down your pencils – because the SATs are going virtual.

And maybe more importantly, they’re getting a lot shorter.

The College Board announced on Tuesday the standardized test will drop from three hours down to two and will be completely digital by spring 2024. Students will still need to take the test in a designated testing center.

The move comes as calls grow for the U.S. to re-think standardized testing – and its place of prominence in the academic landscape.

The pandemic in particular has been a blow to standardized testing. Some major schools have gone test-optional, while others (like the University of California) say they won’t consider test scores at all while choosing an incoming class.

What’s next for standardized testing? And are the days of “teaching to the test” numbered?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5