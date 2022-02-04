After 25 years on the air, PBS Kids’ “Arthur” is ending.

But don’t worry. We’ll find out what the characters are like all grown up in the show’s finale, which airs at the end of the month.

The New York Times reports:

“‘Arthur’ is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” [executive producer Carol] Greenwald said, noting that no other United States-produced series had a longer life on the air.

The statement did not offer a reason for the show’s cancellation. Ms. Greenwald said that the producer GBH and PBS Kids were “continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

We talk with the creators and voices of “Arthur” — and hear your stories about connecting to the show.

