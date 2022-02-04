© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

&#8216;Believe in yourself&#8217;: Remembering 25 years of &#8216;Arthur&#8217;

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published February 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST
The "Arthur" finale, which airs at the end of the month, will show us what the characters are like all grown up.
The "Arthur" finale, which airs at the end of the month, will show us what the characters are like all grown up.

After 25 years on the air, PBS Kids’ “Arthur” is ending.

But don’t worry. We’ll find out what the characters are like all grown up in the show’s finale, which airs at the end of the month.

The New York Times reports:

“‘Arthur’ is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers,” [executive producer Carol] Greenwald said, noting that no other United States-produced series had a longer life on the air.

The statement did not offer a reason for the show’s cancellation. Ms. Greenwald said that the producer GBH and PBS Kids were “continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

We talk with the creators and voices of “Arthur” — and hear your stories about connecting to the show.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags

1A
Kathryn Fink