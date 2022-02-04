© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

NASCAR's 2022 season revs up with the Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
DSC_0023.jpg
Courtesy
/
USC Annenberg School of Communication
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum track, site of the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.

The 2022 NASCAR season begins this weekend with an exhibition race at a paved-over football field in Los Angeles. It represents new thinking for a sport in its eighth decade.

Almost everything about the race, called the 2022 Busch Light Clash, speaks to a different era for the sport. Instead of a 200-mile-per-hour race on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway, drivers will spend two days on a quarter-mile track covering the field at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Former champion Joey Logano drives for Mooresville-based Team Penske.

“Last time I was on a quarter-mile I was driving a Legends car and I was nine so I think this is going to be pretty different,” Logano said. “It’s a full-sized car out there and I don’t know what we’re going to have for room but it’ll be interesting and we’ll learn. Either way we’re going to know whether we want to do this again or not.”

The cars being used in LA are NASCAR’s new Next Gen model that have more of the technology from everyday street cars and are designed to keep racers closer together. Charlottean William Byron drives for his hometown team, Hendrick Motorsports and was among a handful of drivers who participated in a test session at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, last week.

NextGen
Sports
RELATED: NASCAR tests new car at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Woody Cain
,

“There’s definitely a lot more conflict, I’d say,” Byron said. “You kind of pick and choose your battles. This race isn’t that long so you’re not going to have a lot of chances to kind of give and take. I think it’s going to be a lot more take.”

Several drivers have compared the temporary track constructed for The Clash to the quarter-mile track at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem where NASCAR’s top tier Cup Series raced until 1971. Byron says it’s also a little like half mile tracks in Martinsville, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, where NASCAR races every season.

“Being out in a different environment, I’m looking forward to how cool it’s going to look with that place filled up with fans,” Byron said. “I’ve never raced in an atmosphere like that. I think the closest thing is Bristol and that’s an awesome environment when you pull off pit road for the race, so I think it’s going to be a really cool adrenaline rush, kind of seeing how that plays out and seeing how it is before the race.“

NASCAR LA Coliseum Ground Breaking Ceremony
Sports
RELATED: NASCAR teams wrap up tests in Daytona ahead of season opener in Los Angeles next month
Woody Cain
,

Logano believes moving the race from Florida to Los Angeles is a hint at what’s to come.

“If this does work, it gives us the ability to race downtown,” he said. “Right? It gives us the ability to race in the middle of cities where these stadiums are placed and if we can do that, I think that brings our sport to a whole different level.”

Practice, heat races and qualifying are Saturday with the main event Sunday at 6 p.m.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain