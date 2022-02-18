© 2022 WFAE
At least 70 people arrested as police move to end the siege of Canada's capital

By The Associated Press
Published February 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST
Police officers enter a blockade protest truck parked in downtown Ottawa on Friday as they began arresting protesters.
Cole Burston
/
The Canadian Press via AP
Police officers enter a blockade protest truck parked in downtown Ottawa on Friday as they began arresting protesters.

Updated February 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM ET

OTTAWA, Ontario — Police in Canada say they have arrested at least 70 people and made progress in clearing out truckers who have paralyzed Ottawa for three weeks in a protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of police moved into the capital's downtown Friday morning and began taking protesters into custody and towing away big rigs blocking the streets. Many truckers left on their own.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell says police are continuing to try to take control the streets and will work around the clock until that happens.

Bell says there has been one minor injury to an officer, and no protesters have been hurt.

The protesters in Ottawa are part of a movement that has staged blockades along the U.S. border and caused economic harm to both countries.

A man is arrested by police in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday. The Canadian capital represented the movement's last stronghold after three weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S.
Cole Burston / The Canadian Press via AP
/
The Canadian Press via AP
A man is arrested by police in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday. The Canadian capital represented the movement's last stronghold after three weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the U.S.

