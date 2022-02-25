Entries We Love: Elora, 'Ridley'

Hometown: Great Neck, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Curling up with a mug of your favorite tea

This is folk band Elora's first time entering the Tiny Desk Contest, but thanks to lead singer Elora Aclin's warm and welcoming voice, "Ridley" sounds like a familiar embrace. While the clean instrumentation of a backing band keeps pace, Aclin's clear voice rises to the forefront, somberly narrating the sorrows of holding onto a love until it's gone. "Your young heart's pain is not imagination / It is caused by captivation," she rhymes from the comfort of a living room, singing couplets with a satisfying cadence. "It's in all of your sensations / How will you manage this realization?"

