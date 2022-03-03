© 2022 WFAE
The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
A Ukrainian serviceman on patrol in Sytniaky, Ukraine, west of the capital. Russia continues its assault on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital Kyiv, a week after launching a large-scale invasion of the country.
U.S. authorities continue to explore the nation’s options in Ukraine. Sanctions continue to be placed on Putin’s economy, leading the country’s currency to fall in value and many Russians to withdraw their money from banks. At the State of the Union President Joe Biden indicated he supports a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but still spoke against sending American troops to the country.

Texas announced that it will investigate the parents of transgender children in the state for possible instances of child abuse.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a reduction in the severity of their mask guidelines. Major cities are dropping vaccine and mask mandates in a variety of settings.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

