Entries We Love: Devin + Tori, 'Better'

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Pairs well with: Unwinding after a stressful day

The moment I heard the buttery-smooth rasp that glides over the opening chords of "Better," my interest was piqued. A few beats later came the first of many melodious harmonies, and I was fully invested. But it wasn't until I heard the gospel-like runs and airy falsettos that kick in midway through the song that I felt flutters in the pit of my stomach and had goosebumps rise along my arms. "It all gets better," Devin + Tori repeatedly sing throughout this video — perhaps a cliché, but a valid reminder I often need to hear. Devin's soft pop-meets-R&B instrumentals feel like the foundation of a home, and Tori's soulful vocals are its building blocks: Both are impressive on their own, but neither would be complete without the other.

