'Wait Wait' for March 12, 2022: With Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor

Published March 12, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
Elana Meyers Taylor in Yanqing, China
Julian Finney
/
Getty Images

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor and panelists Negin Farsad, Alzo Slade and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time
The President's Pump Pain Predicament; Parachuting Eight-Legged Terrors; The Long Dark Knight

Panel Questions
Stephen Miller's Family Secret

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about the surprising origins of an environmental group, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor about heavy metal
Elana Meyers Taylor an American bobsledder, and the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics. She obviously knows a lot about heavy medals, but what does she know about heavy metal?

Take That, Putin!
A round up of inspiring stories from Ukraine.

Panel Questions
High Speed, High Altitude Deliveries; Stone Cold Demon.

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Mediating Meat Eaters; Raise Your Glass and Glowsticks; Endurance Endured

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict how those giant parachuting spiders will make our lives better.

