Marie Yovanovitch on being ambassador to Ukraine, Russia&#8217;s invasion, and being fired by Trump

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven, Arfie Ghedi
Published March 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
Former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch speaks during a ceremony awarding her the Trainor Award for "Excellence in the Conduct of Diplomacy" at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.
Marie Yovanovitch is a career diplomat who was thrust into the spotlight during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. As the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Yovanovitch became the target of Trump’s ire as his efforts to dig up Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country intensified. 

Yovanovitch was ousted from her post and a few months later became a star witness in an impeachment trial — as Trump continued his attacks. She talks about it all in her new book, “Lessons From the Edge.”

We talk to the former ambassador about her new memoir and her thoughts on America’s strategy in the Ukraine-Russian war.

Michelle Harven, Arfie Ghedi