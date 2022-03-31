The News Roundup — International

After reports that Putin was planning to pull back some Russian troops, U.S. officials have said he’s instead repositioning his forces.

European countries are strategizing to cut dependence on Russian gas. Germany has thrown the switch on a plan to ration gas as the war in Ukraine continues. The prime minister of Poland said his country will ban all imports of Russian gas, oil, and coal by the end of the year.

Security was bolstered across Israel and the occupied territories this week after a Palestinian gunman killed five in what is their fifth attack in less than two weeks.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5