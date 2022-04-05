Evidence of war crimes is building in Ukraine. What happens next?

Russian troops are now withdrawing from the suburbs around Ukraine’s capital. But they’ve left a horrific scene behind.

In Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, hundreds of bodies have been found on the streets and in mass graves. Many are wearing civilian clothing, and some have their hands bound.

The mayor of Bucha says more than 300 people have been killed in the suburb.

On Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russians of “genocide.” President Biden has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand trial for war crimes.

Peace talks are still underway — but how will this gruesome discovery change negotiations? And what’s next for the war in Ukraine?

