Getting gorgeous with Jonathan Van Ness

If you’ve ever watched Netflix’s wildly popular show “Queer Eye,” you definitely know Jonathan Van Ness.

The show’s reboot was a smash hit, catapulting its stars into the spotlight. Recognizable forhis hair and effervescent skincare advice, Van Ness became known for his infectiously positive outlook, heartwarming vulnerability, and humor.

Since the “Queer Eye” release in 2018, Van Ness hasn’t stopped moving.He keeps up with his podcast and now Netflix show, “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. He also has a YouTube channel, and he’s founded a haircare brand. He’s also written two books. His first, “Over The Top,” made news when Jonathan revealed his HIV status. And his most recent book picks up where it left off.

We sit down with Van Ness to talk about “Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life” and more.

