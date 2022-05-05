Amber Heard is testifying for the 2nd day in Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against her

Actress Amber Heard is testifying for the second consecutive day on Thursday against her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in the trial over Depp's $50 million defamation suit against Heard.

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post in which Heard called for change in how the U.S. treats abuse survivors and urged support for the Violence Against Women Act.

Heard began her testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday, telling the court, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

Over the course of more than two hours on Wednesday, Heard described years of alleged abuse at the hands of Depp, which she said was often brought on by his drug use. Depp has denied committing violence against Heard, and he accused Heard of domestic violence in his own lengthy testimony.

During Depp's testimony, the court heard recordings of the couple arguing.

"I'm sorry that I didn't hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you," Heard was heard saying during one incident. "I was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched."

