The results from the most recent round of primaries

Voters in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Texas cast their ballots in key primaries yesterday.

And the results are in. The winners include Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Ongoing political battles are providing a compelling backdrop for this year’s contests.

Stricter voting laws in Alabama and Georgia concerned Democrats. And Republicans have spent a lot of time so far this election season vying for the support of Donald Trump’s base, shifting their rhetoric further and further right.

We spend some time in Alabama and Georgia. What insights can we glean about where the country is headed based on these results?

