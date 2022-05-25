What we know about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

A gunman opened fire yesterday at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, killing 21 people.

Among those killed were 19 students, mostly ages 9 and 10, and two teachers. The 18-year-old shooter was armed with multiple weapons when they entered Robb Elementary School.

It is the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on the shooting Tuesday night and called for action against the gun lobby.

We’ll discuss what we know about the tragedy in Uvalde and how the community is dealing with its pain.

