The Democrats push for more monkeypox vaccine

WAMU 88.5
Published August 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT
A sign announcing monkeypox vaccination is setup in Tropical Park by Miami-Dade County and Nomi Health in Miami, Florida.
On Wednesday, a group of congressional Democrats from New York pushed the Biden Administration to invoke the Defense Production Act.

Not for baby formula – although there is still a shortage of that. But for monkeypox vaccines.

In just three months, the United States has gone from one monkeypox case to more than 13,000.

States are overwhelmed, and they say they need more guidance, more resources, and more money to curb the spread. 

It’s déjà vu after three years of COVID, and it’s one reason why Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control, says she is reorganizing the entire organization.

