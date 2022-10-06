© 2022 WFAE
The News Roundup – International

Published October 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT
British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a press statement after a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic.
A gunman opened fire in a daycare center in Thailand this week. It’s the worst mass shooting in the country’s history.

The White House is accusing the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of siding with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. But experts the Biden administration probably won’t take any action against Saudi Arabia.

Newly-minted U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is enjoying a frosty start to her time in 10 Downing. She’s already had to scrap a planned tax cut for the wealthy following protests. Members of her own party are reportedly worried she might not last long in the office.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

