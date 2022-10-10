Ramy Youssef and being Muslim on TV

Actor, writer, and comedian Ramy Youssef is having a moment. His TV show’s popularity is growing in the U.S. Abroad, critics are calling it “vital.” In “Ramy,” he plays a fictionalized version of himself — a young, Muslim-American man in New Jersey navigating life, relationships, and faith.

But Muslims aren’t a monolith and “Ramy” is just one new show dedicated to shattering stereotypes. Despite shows like “Mo,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “We Are Lady Parts,” Muslims are still underrepresented on screen.

A new report by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that Muslims only comprise 1 percent of characters in popular television series in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

We talk to Ramy Youssef and discuss the state of Muslim representation on screen.

