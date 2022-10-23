Sunday Puzzle: Opposites attract

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one, change one consonant to a vowel to make another word.

Ex. DEFECT --> DEFEAT

1. BIKING

2. STRONG

4. SIMPLE

6. SALMON

7. ZITHER

11. STANCH

12. STANCE

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener David Edelheit of Oyster Bay, N.Y. Think of a pair of two-syllable words that are pronounced the same, except one is accented on the first syllable while the other is accented on the second. The word that's accented on the first syllable is associated with confrontation, while the word that's accented on the second syllable is associated with cooperation. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Conquer, concur

Winner: Erick Eklund of Santa Cruz, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Wei-Hwa Huang, of San Jose, Calif. He notes that it's unusual for a multi-word movie title to consist entirely of words starting with vowels, none of which are the article "a." or pronoun "I." Can you name a popular movie with a five-word title — with word lengths 10, 10, 3, 2, 4 — all of which start with vowels?

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. ET.



