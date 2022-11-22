The 1A Record Club: 'Spiceworld' and the evolution of the girl group

It’s been 25 years since the release of The Spice Girls’ second album, “Spiceworld.” The record, released on Nov. 1, 1997, went 5 times platinum and included the hits “Spice Up Your Life” and “Stop.”

A few months later, the band ventured around London in their chunky platform boots for the companion feature film of the same name. The film follows the group as they prepare for one of their concerts and reflect on their lives before fame and success.

An anniversary edition of “Spice World” is out now that includes remixes and live versions of the original tracks.

The populizers of “Girl Power,” the Spice Girls are the best-selling girl group of all time. They inspired fans around the world, including stars likeAdeleandEmma Stone.

But before the Spice Girls, there were many others. From The Andrew Sisters to The Supremes, we can trace the evolution of the girl group throughout music history. Others have followed them to the top of the charts, including Destiny’s Child, Little Mix, and Fifth Harmony.

A quarter-century after its release, the 1A Record Club considers “Spiceworld’s” influence and the cultural phenomenon of girl groups.

