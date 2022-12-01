Most doctors are anxious and burnt out. What can we do?

The pandemic has spread healthcare workers pretty thin over the last few years. With staffing shortages and wave after wave of COVID cases, that wear has become increasingly apparent. But burnout is not new to the healthcare field.

From theNational Academies of Medicinein 2019:

Studies estimate that between 35 percent and 54 percent of U.S. nurses and physicians have substantial symptoms of burnout, and the range for medical students and residents is between 45 percent and 60 percent.

And the heavy workload placed on healthcare workers can be more difficult for those dealing with mental illness. Stigma makes it harder for them toseek treatment.

We talk to Dr. Justin Bullock and Dr. Jessica Gold about their own experiences dealing with mental illness while practicing medicine.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by dialing 9-8-8. It operates 24 hours in Spanish and English.

