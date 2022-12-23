© 2022 WFAE
Tunnel in place of Red Line no longer appears an option

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published December 23, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST
Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam
Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox
For more than 20 years, officials in North Mecklenburg have been calling for Charlotte transit officials to make good on plans to build a Red Line commuter rail to connect the fast-growing northern towns to Uptown. Not much progress has been made over the years due to a lack of funding and getting access to CSX’s freight lines in the area.

So, almost a year ago, the mayors of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson met with executives of The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunnel construction company founded by Elon Musk about the possibility of building a commuter tunnel system. Charlotte and Charlotte Area Transit System officials also had separate meetings with Boring. The meetings were first reported by Axios Charlotte this week.

The Boring Company has held similar talks with other large cities but with the exception of a smaller than promised tunnel rail system in Las Vegas, the projects never materialized. Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam and Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox talked to WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn about the transit project Boring officials proposed, and their optimism for the Red Line commuter rail to someday happen.
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
