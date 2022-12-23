Tunnel in place of Red Line no longer appears an option

Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam

Davidson Mayor Rusty Know

For more than 20 years, officials in North Mecklenburg have been calling for Charlotte transit officials to make good on plans to build a Red Line commuter rail to connect the fast-growing northern towns to Uptown. Not much progress has been made over the years due to a lack of funding and getting access to CSX’s freight lines in the area.

So, almost a year ago, the mayors of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson met with executives of The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunnel construction company founded by Elon Musk about the possibility of building a commuter tunnel system. Charlotte and Charlotte Area Transit System officials also had separate meetings with Boring. The meetings were first reported by Axios Charlotte this week.

The Boring Company has held similar talks with other large cities but with the exception of a smaller than promised tunnel rail system in Las Vegas, the projects never materialized. Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam and Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox talked to WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn about the transit project Boring officials proposed, and their optimism for the Red Line commuter rail to someday happen.

"We knew we were gong to

