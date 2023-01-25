Is the 'Airbnbust' upon us?

Despite the demand for Airbnbs still being sky-high, many hosts around the country are seeing their income dry up.

That’s because the lucrative pandemic surge in bookings has tapered off slightly, on par with 2019 demand levels. This decrease combined with an over-supply of rental properties and lower nightly rates, has some calling the profit dip the “Airbnbust.”

At the same time, cities in states across the nation are taking steps to limit, restrict, or altogether ban Airbnb and other rental properties. Local legislators say they’re responding to complaints from citizens who feel short-term rentals are worsening the housing crisis.

What does the future of Airbnb look like? How should local governments regulate short-term rentals? We convene a panel of experts to talk about it.

