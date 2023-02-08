The do's and don'ts of amateur fossil hunting

Fossil hunting has been popular for ages. Maybe you’ve stumbled upon ancient remains yourself, whether on a walk on the beach or on a guided fossil-hunting tour.

And amateur fossil hunters contribute to scientific discoveries all the time. Back in the gold rush in the 19thcentury, countless fossils and mummified prehistoric remains were discovered in Alaska.

And a more recent “bone rush” speaks to how fossil hunting continues to be commercialized, something scientists worry about.

So how can you collect fossils while still being sensitive to the environment around you?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5