Planet Giza (feat. Saba), 'WYD'

By Pilar Galvan
Published February 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST

Montreal-based trio Planet Giza has rizz, adapting '90s hip-hop-palettes and bringing back smooth grooves and funky flows. On "WYD," the first single off the group's upcoming album, adlibs dissipate over silky harmonies, a sparkling synth and a crisp beat. "WYD" indulges the cliché digital love story in an age that seems devoid of organic romance: "How I'm 'posed to not like your pictures on every post girl you bad as f*** / And them stories got our inside jokes you know damn well I'm swiping up."

The track has a certain je ne sais quoi that you can hear as Saba's melodic bars flirt with the rhythm. Intoxicating attraction forces a playa to want to break their patterns and settle down as the trio's somewhat juvenile lyrical charm finds the soft spot. While technology may have desensitized people to the point where fostering real connections seems futile, in "WYD," crushes prevail.

Music
Pilar Galvan
Pilar Galvan (she/her) is a reporter whose work focuses on the intersections of media and culture. She is passionate about film, music and sports. She recently graduated from Yale University where she double majored in anthropology, specializing in ethnomusicology, and art, concentrating in digital media. She previously worked in digital media at art institutions including MoMA PS1 in Queens, NY, and the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum in Lisbon, Portugal.