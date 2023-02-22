© 2023 WFAE
Know It All: Where AI helps and hurts in health care

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published February 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST
President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France, Valerie Pecresse (C), speaks with Emobot health tech co-founders.
When you think of AI, you may think about ChatGPT, the Microsoft Bing chatbot, or the movie “Her” starring Joaquin Phoenix. But in health care, it’s not so simple (and maybe not as riveting). 

AI is being used for all kinds oftasksin health care — whether it’sadministrativeones like taking notes, parsing through patient data, or providing some extra help withreading images. 

Some AI platforms likeBayesian Healthare helping filter through loads of data that get put into a health system. 

And some clinicians are testing out what AI can and can’t do quite yet, like a team at Emory University whofound outan AI system could detect a patient’s self-reported race based on a chest scan. 

This week we’re partnering with our friends at WIRED for a series called “Know It All: 1A and WIRED’s Guide to A.I.” We’ll be exploring how AI is transforming education, national security, and more.

For our second conversation, we’re talking about AI systems and health care.

