The News Roundup – International

President Biden crossed into Kyiv by train on Monday, aboard what's been dubbed "Rail Force One." The surprise trip lasted less than a day. But it sent a big message. It's the first time the president has visited Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of the country a year ago.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in a raid by Israeli military forces in the occupied West Bank. More than 100 people were injured.

Nigerians head to the polls on Saturday. More than 90 million voters will have a say in who next leads Africa's most populous country. President Muhammadu Buhari is term-limited. There are 18 people on the ballot to replace him.

