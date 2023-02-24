© 2023 WFAE
What children can teach us about asking for help

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz MeshkinpourAndrea Gutierrez
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Small But Mighty.

Sometimes we learn lessons from unexpected sources. Former kindergarten teacher YeYoon Kim learned from her students how to be brave enough to ask for help.

About YeYoon Kim

YeYoon Kim is a former kindergarten teacher and current manager for chapter engagement at the Project Management Institute Asia Pacific. She supports PMI chapters and communities in 20 countries across the Asia Pacific region, spanning from India to New Zealand. She recieved her bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Andrea Gutierrez. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

