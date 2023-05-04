Why are Hollywood writers on strike?

Laptops are shut, writers’ rooms are empty, and filming is dark in Hollywood. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began on Tuesday.

Some 11,500 film and television writers represented by the Writer’s Guild of America are striking afterfailing to reacha new contract with the trade association thatrepresentsHollywood studios and production companies.

The union is seeking higher minimum pay, more writers per show and shorter exclusive contracts, among other demands — all conditions it says have been diminished in the content boom driven by streaming. Writers have also raised concerns about AI impacting their job security.

We’ll speak to John Horn, Arts and Entertainment host atLAist, about everything going on with the strike and the impact it’s having.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5