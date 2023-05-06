Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

The coronation of King Charles III is underway in London.

After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, are being anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.

Many of the crown jewels are on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.

It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Andrew Matthews / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III arrives for his coronation, followed by Prince George, at Westminster Abbey.

Yui Mok / AP / AP An anointing screen is erected for Britain's King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Yui Mok / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images (from left to right) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP / AP Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Ben Birchall / AP / AP King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP / AP St Edward's Crown is carried during the coronation ceremony.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters / Reuters Britain's King Charles and Prince George stand during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Phil Noble / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Phil Noble / AP / AP Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey.

Brandon Bell / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of the Household Division Foots Guards march on the route of the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images / Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the coronation.

Andrew Matthews / Getty Images / Getty Images Musicians perform ahead of the coronation. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

Jacob King / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of the public look out onto Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Jane Barlow / Getty Images / Getty Images Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images U.S. pop star Lionel Richie (center) arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronation.

Susannah Ireland / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned .

Justin Tallis / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Police officers take away protesters near to the 'King's Procession'.

Gareth Fuller / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.