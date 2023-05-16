Biden cuts a planned trip short as debt default threat looms

Updated May 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM ET

President Biden and top congressional leaders emerged from a meeting at the White House expressing more optimism about a path to address the nation's borrowing limit, but admitted both parties remain far apart on the specifics of a deal.

"I think we set the stage to carry on further conversations," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters after the meeting Tuesday afternoon. "The president agreed to appoint a couple of people from his administration to sit down and negotiate directly with my team, so I found that to be productive personally."

"The structure of how we negotiate has improved," he said; he hopes the appointed individuals can start meeting as soon as today "and just start meeting until we get this done."

President Biden called the meeting "productive," but said there's still work to do to make sure the U.S. avoids defaulting on its debt.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters all leaders agreed to continue working toward a bipartisan bill that could clear both the House and Senate.

"Default is a disaster — full stop — and everyone understood that in the room," Schumer told reporters, stressing the meeting "was all respectful."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent top leaders a letter late Monday reiterating that the U.S. could hit the debt ceiling as early as June 1.

Biden has cut a planned trip short as the debt limit deadline looms

Biden is set to leave Wednesday for a trip to the G-7 summit in Japan and was planning to travel afterward to Australia to meet with the leaders of what's known as the Quad: the U.S., Australia, Japan and India. On the way to Sydney, Biden had planned to stop in Papua New Guinea to meet with leaders of Pacific Island nations.

But with the debt ceiling deadline looming, Biden decided to cancel the second half of his trip.

"President Biden will return to the United States on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in an afternoon statement.

On Tuesday morning ahead of the meeting, McCarthy stopped short of suggesting that Biden should cancel his trip, telling reporters: Look, the president is the president of the United States, he can make that decision one way or another. But all I know is we got 16 more days to go. I don't think I'd spend eight days somewhere out of the country."

Potential areas of common ground

Leading up to Tuesday's meeting, Biden struck an optimistic tone about finding a deal, but McCarthy had been publicly critical of the White House's approach to the talks, warning there hadn't been sufficient progress to reach a deal in time.

A source familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations prior to Tuesday's meeting, said there were potential areas of common ground between the two sides, including clawing back some unspent COVID aid money (roughly $60 billion), and permitting reform to speed up approval for new energy projects. But the two sides were still far apart on spending caps for federal programs for some length of time (the White House is pushing for a two-year timeframe, but House Republicans want one that lasts 10 years) and new work requirements for adults without dependents who receive support from safety net programs like food stamps. They also remain divided on "revenue raisers" like closing loopholes in the tax code, the source said.

The source described staff conversations as very productive, noting that they met over the weekend and through Monday.

For weeks, the White House insisted the administration would not negotiate unless Republicans agreed to first pass a clean bill to increase the debt limit without any conditions. But the president signaled he was open to some of these ideas, which were included in the bill that the House approved last month, including using savings from unspent COVID funds. He noted that he voted for the "tougher aid programs" that are in the law now, but he thought any new work requirement rules should be different for Medicaid, but was waiting to see the details of what Republicans were proposing.

Progressive Democrats on Capitol Hill rejected changing any of the current rules for food stamps and raised alarm bells that this was part of the negotiations. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., released a statement Monday evening saying: "I didn't come here to take food away from hungry kids, and that's exactly what this proposal would do; a proposal that would make Scrooge blush."

On Tuesday morning, McCarthy pushed back at the notion that the president would not agree to work requirements for Medicaid, saying the issue is a red line for him. He also argued there was bipartisan support for these kinds of rules for all government programs, not just some, and as a senator, Biden voted for similar rules.

"Are the Democrats become so progressive, so far to the left, they're changing their policies now and they want to put the country in default?" McCarthy asked.

Democratic aides say they have pressed for tax increases as part of any spending cap deal. But last week Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., called revenues a red line for McCarthy.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who is urging lawmakers in both parties to reach a deal, said on C-SPAN Monday that "there's a real risk for miscalculation" for lawmakers to not leave enough time to finalize a deal and approve it before the early June deadline for avoiding a default.

