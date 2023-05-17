© 2023 WFAE
A celebration of albums turning 20

XPN | By Rich McKie
Published May 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke performs at the MTV2 $2 Bill Concert Series at the Beacon Theater on June 5, 2003, in New York City.
Mark Mainz
/
Getty Images
In 2003, The Postal Service released the only studio album they've ever released. But people loved it so much that that one album was enough to fuel not only a 10th anniversary tour in 2013, but a 20th anniversary tour this year, starting in the fall.

Think back 20 years ago, to 2003. What were you doing? What did the world look like? Maybe you were meeting friends on a brand new website called MySpace. Or driving your Toyota Camry (the year's best selling car) to the movies to watch The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King or Finding Nemo or the first Pirates of the Caribbean!

From Radiohead's Hail to the Thief to The Strokes' Room On Fire, enjoy a playlist of songs turning 20 this year.

