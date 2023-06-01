© 2023 WFAE
Politics

Dan Bishop only NC Rep to vote against debt limit bill

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jason deBruyn
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT
In North Carolina, only Republican Representative Dan Bishop voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling, saying Republicans received merely "cosmetic" measures in the deal

At a press conference before the vote, he said the bill is "chock-full of cosmetic things, artificial things, things that have actually been outright lied about."

Bishop represents North Carolina's eighth Congressional district, which includes exurban and rural counties of the southern Piedmont east of Charlotte.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023  was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday evening with a 314-117 vote. In the U.S. Senate, Leader Chuck Schumer has said he plans to take up the bill quickly. The deal was brokered between House Leader Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the bill into law.

Democratic Representative Deborah Ross was absent from the vote due to testing positive for COVID-19, but has said she supports the bi-partisan deal. All other North Carolina representatives, which are six Republicans and six Democrats, voted in favor of the bill.

Jason deBruyn
