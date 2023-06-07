30A Songwriters Sessions: Paul Thorn

Originally hailing from Mississippi, Paul Thorn's first career was as a boxer. The former middleweight even squared off against legendary fighter Roberto Duran. He was working at a furniture store and playing local gigs when he met music executive Miles Copeland, and that chance encounter led to getting signed and opening for Sting.

An accomplished blues, country and rock musician for over 25 years, Thorn has opened for artists like Jeff Beck, Bonnie Raitt and John Prine. In this session, you'll hear Thorn perform songs from his latest album, Never Too Late to Call, as well as a few gems from earlier in his career.

And big thanks to WMOT in Nashville for recording these sessions during the 30A Songwriters Festival, one of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. that takes place along the Emerald Coast in northwestern Florida.

