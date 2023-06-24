Putin denounces Wagner actions as treason, promises harsh punishment

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned an uprising by the head of a pro-Kremlin mercenary force against his Defense Ministry as a "stab in the back" that risked undermining Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

"Those who organized this military uprising, who raised arms against their fellow military comrades will answer for it," said Putin in an address to the nation Saturday morning.

The Kremlin leader called on those participating in the rebellion to "make the only right choice: stop taking part in this criminal activity."

While mentioning no names, Putin's address appeared squarely aimed at Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who was formally charged with "inciting an armed revolt" by Russia's Federal Security Services overnight Saturday.

The criminal charge came as Prigozhin — in a remarkable series of posts to social media — accused the Russian military's top brass of carrying out lethal attacks on his soldiers and vowed to remove the Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu by force.

Prigozhin also claims his soldiers now control several military installations in Rostov-on-Don, a key southern Russian city that serves as a logistical base for the war effort in Ukraine.

In response, authorities have introduced "anti-terrorism operations" in the capital Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don to restore order.

