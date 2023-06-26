© 2023 WFAE
The military's 'don't ask, don't tell' policy is still hurting service members

Published June 26, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Cadets arrive for their graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy this year. The military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy ended in 2011 but harms are still being revealed.
New numbers reveal the scope of the harm done by the U.S. military against gay and lesbian service members. 

Reporting from CBS News reveals a picture that devastated the lives of more than 29,000 veterans – all denied honorable discharges because of their sexuality.That’s a much higher number than first thought. 

The fight to undo the harm caused by the policy is ongoing. We talk about the latest.

