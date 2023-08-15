Plugged In: How the IRA is changing electric vehicles

Have you made the switch to driving electric? Cecil, a listener in North Carolina, told us their thoughts on the subject.

“Anyone who test drives an electric and has charging capability at home would never choose an internal combustion engine again!”

Peter in Virginia wrote, “I drive a plug-in EV. Charging stations are getting more, not less difficult to find.”

This week we’re talking about the electrification of America as we hit the one-year mark since the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite its name, the Inflation Reduction Act is a multi-billion-dollar piece of legislation packed full of incentives to go green.

One part of the bill tackles transportation, with a hefty tax credit for those who switch to an electric vehicle. The act also introduced new rules that are complicating the EV-buying process for consumers and businesses alike.

But the bill goes beyond EV adoption. There’s money for charging stations, buses, and more. So what progress has been made in the transportation sector after a year of financial incentives footed by the administration?

This conversation is part of our series, Plugged In: How the Inflation Reduction Act is Changing America

