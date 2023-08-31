Florida cleans up after Hurricane Idalia hits 'nature coast'

Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s “nature coast” on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm, submerginghomesand vehicles and turning streets into rivers. The stormcame ashore in the rural Big Bend region,where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia an “unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through that area. And the state is still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

President Biden urged residentsto“remain vigilant” on Wednesday as Idalia hit Georgia and was expected to threaten the Carolinas as a tropical storm. Biden pledged the federal government would be there to helpstatesrecover.

