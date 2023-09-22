Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez has been indicted on federal corruption charges

Updated September 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM ET

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., was indicted Friday on corruption charges in Manhattan, N.Y., following a federal investigation that claimed he allegedly accepted luxury goods and large sums of money in bribes in exchange for committing corrupt acts, including providing sensitive information to the government of Egypt.

The indictment was unsealed in Manhattan federal court. Menendez, 69, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his wife, Nadine, 56, are named in the indictment along with Fred Daibes, a real estate developer. Also charged were Wael Hana and Joseph Uribe.

The indictment accuses Menendez and his wife of engaging in "a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen" — Hana, Uribe and Daibes — and accepted "hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using" the senator's power and influence over a years-long relationship.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"We're not done yet," he said during a press conference Friday. He encouraged anyone with more information to come forward.

The federal indictment said that from 2018 to 2022, Menendez allegedly used his position, power and influence to hand over sensitive information that benefited the government of Egypt as well as Hana, an Egyptian-American businessman with close ties to Egyptian government officials, and others.

In exchange, the Menendez couple received bribes that included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle and other things of value, the indictment claims.

Federal prosecutors also allege that Menendez "improperly advised and pressured an official at the United States Department of Agriculture for the purpose of protecting a business monopoly granted to Hana by Egypt and used in part to fund the bribes being paid" to the senator and his wife.

The development comes about six years after Menendez was tried on unrelated claims of corruption – a trial that ended with a hung jury.

