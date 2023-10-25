Jeremy Dutcher on revitalizing endangered language through music

Jeremy Dutcher is a Wolastoqiyik member of Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick, Canada. His community’s native language is endangered. He’s one of less than a thousand speakers.

Dutcher’s first album, sung totally in Wolastoqey, was a surprise hit, earning him the Polaris Prize, an honor given to the best Canadian album of the year.

Five years later, he has a new record: Motewolonuwok. This time, he sings in both Wolastoqey and English.

We talk to Jeremy about why music is central to language revitalization.

