Fresh Air Weekend: Filmmaker Werner Herzog; Actor Greta Lee

Werner Herzog says it's not good to circle 'your own navel' but writes a memoir anyway: Herzog reflects on the curiosity that's fueled his career in the new memoir, Every Man for Himself and God Against All. Just don't expect a deep confessional: "I never liked too deep introspection."

The Rolling Stones prove surprisingly warm and lively on 'Hackney Diamonds': The Stones' new album — their first in 18 years — features guests appearances by Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, and offers at least one song that can stand among their very best.

As a kid, Greta Lee identified with Val Kilmer — now, she imagines 'Past Lives': Growing up, Lee recognized herself in the "really big, muscular performances" of Kilmer and Nicolas Cage. In Past Lives, she plays an immigrant torn between two men she loves.

